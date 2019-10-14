I-24 to close for one hour Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

I-24 to close for one hour Tuesday

Posted:

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- I-24 Eastbound will be closed for approximately one hour Tuesday, October 15 while crews complete road repairs.

According to the Illinois State Police, the closure will happen sometime between 9 a.m. and noon.

If you usually travel this route, you may want to search for an alternate route ahead of time.

