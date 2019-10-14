Man shot in front of 4 kids in apparent road rage incident - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot in front of 4 kids in apparent road rage incident

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man is hospitalized after being shot in front of four children in what police are calling an apparent road rage incident near St. Louis.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in south St. Louis County. A condition report on the injured man, described as in his 30s, was not immediately available. The children, ages 11, 9, 5 and 3, were in the vehicle with the victim. They were unhurt.

St. Louis County police did not describe the road rage incident that prompted the shooting.

Police spokesman Benjamin Granda says that as officers were responding to the shooting call, other officers stopped a Mitsubishi GTS nearby for passing traffic on the shoulder. Granda says the two men the Mitsubishi were taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.