Chicago teachers rally, march ahead of strike deadline - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago teachers rally, march ahead of strike deadline

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago teachers are calling for district leaders to meet their demands on class sizes just days before a threatened strike that would affect thousands of students in the country's third-largest school district.

Members of the unions representing teachers and staff cheered for leaders at a rally Monday before marching through downtown.

Schools were closed for Columbus Day.

Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union are at odds over pay, benefits and teachers' demands for smaller class sizes and additional staff including nurses, social workers and librarians.

Talks continued ahead of Thursday's strike date.

Both sides described a weekend session as positive. But teachers still want tighter limits on class sizes and more support staff.

In a statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wants to build on the weekend's progress.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.