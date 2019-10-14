Kansas City woman shot to death; suspect arrested - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City woman shot to death; suspect arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a man is in custody after fatally shooting a woman and then waiting for officers to arrive at the scene.

Police Capt. Tim Hernandez said the woman was shot Monday morning in eastern Kansas City and died by the time officers arrived.

He says the alleged shooter remained at the scene and police are not looking for more suspects.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

The woman's death was the fourth fatal shooting in the Kansas City area since Saturday. The city has recorded 119 homicides this year.

