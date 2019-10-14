Paducah burger joint to host fundraiser for late Metropolis Fire Captain

Health officials have confirmed two cases of whooping cough at Kentucky schools.
If you are in the mood for a burger this Wednesday, you may want to visit The Station Burger Co. in Paducah.
President Donald Trump's former press secretary has made a pitch for Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection campaign during a visit to Kentucky's largest city.
The Fort Worth police chief says a white officer accused in the fatal shooting of a black woman in her home has resigned.
A Paducah man is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in his care.
Victor Robles is back in the Nationals' lineup for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury.
St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)
The Humane Society of Southern Illinois is in urgent need of food donations.
Thousands of people, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, attended a weekend event showcasing prototypes of electric vehicles created by a startup in central Illinois.
In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”
