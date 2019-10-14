Paducah burger joint to host fundraiser for late Metropolis Fire Captain

(WSIL) -- If you are in the mood for a burger this Wednesday, you may want to visit The Station Burger Co. in Paducah. The restaurant will be holding a "Fill the Boot" Fundraiser for the family of Metropolis Fire Captain Chad Parker.

The 46 year old unexpectedly passed away at his home October 6. Captain Chad Parker worked at the Metropolis Fire Department for nearly 30 years.

The restaurant says all money raised on Wednesday will go directly to the Parker family, who will use the funds to help offset the funeral costs and help establish an educational fund for his children. More information about the restaurant and fundraiser is available at its Facebook page, which is linked below.

