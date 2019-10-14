Former Trump press secretary campaigns for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump's former press secretary has made a pitch for Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection campaign during a visit to Kentucky's largest city.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised Bevin for staking out strong stands despite taking "a lot of heat."

Sanders and conservative U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows appeared with Bevin at a campaign event Monday in Louisville.

Meadows said the president has "no better friend" than Bevin. The governor plays up his ties to Trump in trying to fend off a tough challenge from his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Beshear's campaign on Monday released a new TV ad featuring longtime Democratic state Rep. Rocky Adkins, who lost to Beshear in the spring primary. Beshear is making a strong push in eastern Kentucky, where Adkins is from.

Kentucky's election is Nov. 5.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.