Paducah man charged for sexually assaulting girl in his care

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Paducah man is in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in his care.

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested 55-year-old Raymond Cannon after interviewing him, the 14-year old alleged victim, and eyewitnesses.

They determined he had sexually assaulted the girl while she was trying to sleep.

Cannon is charged with Rape and Sodomy.