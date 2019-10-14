Bosnia seeks extradition of Missouri man in war crimes case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bosnia seeks extradition of Missouri man in war crimes case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former military policeman in Bosnia who has been living in Missouri for about 17 years is facing possible extradition to his native country, where he is accused of a war crime.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 58-year-old Adem Kostjerevac will be in federal court Tuesday in St. Louis to determine if he should be extradited for allegedly raping a pregnant Serbian prisoner in 1992.

Kostjerevac lives in unincorporated south St. Louis County. An extradition request was sealed until after he was arrested Aug. 23.

Court documents say during a meeting with FBI agents in July 2014, Kostjerevac acknowledged seeing the woman while she was in custody but denied raping her.

He was indicted in Bosnia in 2015. Court documents say he cited health issues including PTSD when he didn't voluntarily return to that country.

