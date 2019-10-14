Health officials confirm whooping cough in Kentucky schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Health officials have confirmed two cases of whooping cough at Kentucky schools.

Lexington-Fayette County health officials said Friday that the latest case of the highly contagious respiratory disease whose medical name is pertussis was reported at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports it's the second case of pertussis discovered in the Fayette County Public Schools district this academic year and the eighth case in Lexington in 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pertussis is spread through coughing and sneezing. Early symptoms are similar to those of a cold, including a cough, runny nose and fever. The cough typically worsens as the illness progresses.

The health department says children who show symptoms should see a doctor and stay home from school.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.