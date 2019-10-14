Humane Society of Southern Illinois needs food donations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Humane Society of Southern Illinois needs food donations

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Humane Society of Southern Illinois is in urgent need of food donations.

The shelter says it is very low on dry dog food.

They are accepting donations at the shelter during their regular business hours which are 12 - 4:30p.m.

