Humane Society of Southern Illinois needs food donations

St. Louis Cardinals (91-71, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East)
Victor Robles is back in the Nationals' lineup for Game 3 of the NL Championship Series after missing the past five games with a hamstring injury.
The Fort Worth police chief says a white officer accused in the fatal shooting of a black woman in her home has resigned.
The Humane Society of Southern Illinois is in urgent need of food donations.
Thousands of people, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, attended a weekend event showcasing prototypes of electric vehicles created by a startup in central Illinois.
In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”
Sunday night, the full "hunter's moon" was shining bright in the night sky. Viewer captured the big bright display and submitted several photos.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands headed out to Rendleman Orchards' 4th annual "Pickin at the Patch" Saturday.
DORENA, MO. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman ferry is closed for repairs today.
A beautiful fall day is on tap for Columbus Day, but we're tracking another cold front set to arrive on Tuesday evening.
