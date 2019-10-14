Electric vehicle startup to begin manufacturing in Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Electric vehicle startup to begin manufacturing in Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Thousands of people, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, attended a weekend event showcasing prototypes of electric vehicles created by a startup in central Illinois.

The Pantagraph reports Rivian Automotive on Sunday showed off its electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV, which are expected to be manufactured at a factory in Normal. The company bought the plant from Mitsubishi in 2017 after it closed in two years prior.

The first vehicles manufactured at Rivian's plant are slated to hit the market next year.

Pritzker says he's "thrilled" by Rivian's plans to bring more manufacturing to the state. The company could receive more than $50 million in government incentives for the plant if it meets hiring and investment targets.

The factory currently has 200 employees but that's expected to surpass 1,000 next year.

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

