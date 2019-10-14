Peabody closing Wildcat Hills Mine

(WSIL) – Peabody is closing part of its mining operations in southern Illinois.

On Monday, the company announced it would permanently close the Wildcat Hills Underground Mine and the Willow Lake Preparation Plant near Equality.

In a letter given to employees, Peabody said the closures were due to “soft market conditions that make operations uneconomic.”

The facilities are expected to close December 14.

“Our workers at the Arclar Complex have been hard working and we recognize the hardship closure may cause employees and families,” said Kemal Williamson, President U.S. operations. “I genuinely appreciate their dedication over the many years we’ve operated in the region.”

The closures will impact approximately 225 workers at the Wildcat Hills Mine and nearby coal processing facility. Peabody says it will work with employees interested in positions at its other operations.

"The company is working to minimize the impacts on employees and their families and will work with those who are interested and in good standing to offer positions at other Peabody operations where openings exist. Separation benefits will be offered to workers, along with outplacement assistance."

Wildcats Hills Mine opened in March 2006. Peabody says 1.4 million tons of coal were sold from the mine in 2018.