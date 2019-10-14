3 bodies found in Kentucky barn following blaze - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 bodies found in Kentucky barn following blaze

Posted: Updated:

BUTLER, Ky. (AP) - Officials are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found after a barn fire in northern Kentucky.

The Falmouth Fire Department says the blaze was reported late Sunday in a barn along Kentucky 17. Officials are investigating to determine the cause. Pendleton County Coroner Jonathon Peoples told news outlets three bodies were found in the barn after the blaze was extinguished.

Police have not released the identities of those who died. Autopsies were planned to determine the causes of death.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.