Second annual Stride 4 Her 3K aims to support survivors of domestic violence

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local charity is doing its part to help further the initiative.   

The second annual Stride for Her 3-K Walk, hosted by, The Grace Movement, kicks off this weekend. The walk is Saturday (October 19) from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at Turley Park. There will be a variety of activities like bounce houses, food, and music. The Grace Movement is a charity that uplifts women and children affected by domestic violence. Founder Sierra Allen says the charity aims to serve, empower, and support the community.

For more information about the organization and the walk click here. You can also contact Allen via email at sierra.allen101@gmail.com.

