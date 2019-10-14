Police: 3-year-old boy shot in head on Chicago's South Side - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: 3-year-old boy shot in head on Chicago's South Side

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say a 3-year-old boy has been shot in the head while sitting in a parked car with his mother and two other children.

Police say the shooting Sunday night on the city's south side left the boy hospitalized in critical condition. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police say three males walked up to the car and started shooting. Bullets struck the rear passenger's side, where a window was shattered near a child's car seat.

Police say the woman told officers she sped away until she got a gas station where she flagged down an office for help.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.