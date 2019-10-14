Brick & Mortar Monday: New Marion fitness gym helps kids tackle bullying

MARION (WSIL) -- A new gym in Marion has opened its doors to help people get in shape and kids deal with the effects of bullying.

Fight Fitness 618 held its grand opening Sunday, September 1, 2019. The gym is located on Carbon Street in Marion, IL. The business offers martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, cardio kickboxing to all ages from owner Shane Walker. Walker is a Marion native and has competed professionally in martial arts and kickboxing. His business taking on a very serious topic of bullying. He offers a program for kids called Bullyproof to help build confidence.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher says he's excited to see another new business in the community. He's also happy the owner is someone who grew up in the same community he decided to set up shop.

"Small business people usually marry a skill with a vision and then match that to the need in the community. He's got all three and it's going to work. It's going to work very well. I so proud for him and of him and I think it's just a great new business to have in the community," says Absher.

For more about the fitness gym call (618) 440-1937 or visit the Facebook page.