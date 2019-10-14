Dorena-Hickman ferry closed for repairs on Columbus Day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dorena-Hickman ferry closed for repairs on Columbus Day

Posted: Updated:

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed for maintenance this Columbus Day. 

The ferry runs across the Mississippi River from Dorena, Missouri to Hickman, Kentucky and is typically open seven days a week. 

However, it's closed on Monday, October 14 for repairs. 

Captain Jeremy Newsom says they are waiting for a diver to complete underwater maintenance on the ferry. 

Newsom believes the work will be completed in one day and that the ferry should be up and running again on Tuesday, October 15.  

