Elected official's pay-by-the hour bar generates pushback

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis elected official's new pay-by-the hour bar is angering another Democratic official.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that customers aren't charged by the drink at recorder of deeds and city Democratic Committee chairman Michael Butler's new Open Concept bar. Instead, they pay $10 per hour for as much regular booze as they want during an hour-long period. There's also a $20 option for "top shelf" cocktails and beer.

The state and city Democratic parties are holding a presidential debate watch party at the establishment Tuesday.

That led Marie Ceselski to resign Friday as the 7th Ward Democratic committeewoman in protest. She says she will not be affiliated "with organizations that associate with an all-you-can-drink for $10 an hour."

But Butler says that 95% of customers "govern themselves responsibly."

