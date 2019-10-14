White Lodging founder gives $16M boost to Catholic schools

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A hotel entrepreneur is donating $16 million to Catholic schools in northwestern Indiana.

The gift from White Lodging founder Bruce White and his wife, Beth, aims to boost access to technology, curriculum support and financial aid through a new community partner.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Big Shoulders Fund in Chicago will provide support to help make those efforts possible in northern Lake County's Catholic schools, aiming to first serve families in Gary, Hammond and East Chicago.

The Bruce and Beth White Family Foundation's gift is expected to bring operational and academic support directly to 10 elementary and high schools in the Diocese of Gary, benefiting about 3,300 students.

White Lodging owns or operates dozens of hotels.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

