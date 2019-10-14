Missouri homicide suspect arrested after hours-long standoff - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri homicide suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Kansas City area homicide suspect after an hours-long standoff.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at a home in Raytown. Police say the victim was found dead outside the home near a truck.

Police say the suspect ran to his nearby home and barricaded himself inside. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. The victim hasn't been identified, and the shooter wasn't immediately charged.

No details were released about what led up to the shooting.

