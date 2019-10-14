Beautiful Columbus Day, but tracking another cold front set to arrive Tuesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Good Monday morning! A beautiful fall day is on tap for Columbus Day.

High pressure to the north and east of our region will turn winds back to the south and southeast Monday afternoon helping to bring temperatures back above the 70 degree mark.

We're tracking another cold front set to arrive on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. By around sunset Tuesday evening, shower and storms will be increasing. A few isolated storms may produce small hail and pockets of heavy rainfall.

The cold front sweeps through Tuesday night with rain coming to an end late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday sets up to be a rather chilly day with afternoon temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Sunshine returns for Thursday and Friday with gradually warming temperatures into the weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.