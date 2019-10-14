Volunteers help clean up fire damage in Daniel Boone Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - Daniel Boone National Forest officials say multiple fires have burned hundreds of acres there, with almost all of the fires caused by people.

WTVQ-TV in Lexington reports three crews from Puerto Rico have volunteered to restore what they can in the forest. Officials want to clean up damage from fires before dry weather returns.

The volunteers are working 16 hours a day performing such tasks as reseeding, preventing erosion and knocking down trees that could fall and hurt someone.

Volunteer Roberto Martinez told the station that people from the U.S. went to Puerto Rico to help when Hurricane Maria struck there, and now it's his chance to return the favor.

Daniel Boone representatives say it could be a few more weeks before parts of the forest open to the public.

Information from: WTVQ-TV, http://www.wtvq.com

