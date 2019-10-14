Music, workshops and more at 3rd annual Wander Down Music Festival

The third annual Wander Down Music Festival is filled with activities for adults and children.

This music festival incorporates blue grass and folk music with outdoor workshops and craft activities.

The event kicks-off on Friday October 18th at 4 p.m. with an open mic session for adults.

That's followed by the kids workshop on Beetles, Butterflies & Bumble Bees, as well as, live music by The Woodbox Gang and Joshua Powell.

Things pick up early on Saturday at 7 a.m. with an all age workshop on bird watching.

Other activities that day include morning yoga, gong sound meditation and a painting party.

Several performances will be taking place on Saturday like The Way Down Wanderers, Taylor Steele & the Love Preachers and Old Salt Union.

Sunday is the last day of the festival but is still packed with live music for attendees.

Entertainers that day include Chain Station, Chicago Farmer, Micahlan Boney and more.

Lodging options at Touch of Nature are also available.

Children ages 15 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult, who purchased a ticket.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.