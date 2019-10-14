Music, workshops and more at 3rd annual Wander Down Music Festiv - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Music, workshops and more at 3rd annual Wander Down Music Festival

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

The third annual Wander Down Music Festival is filled with activities for adults and children. 

This music festival incorporates blue grass and folk music with outdoor workshops and craft activities. 

The event kicks-off on Friday October 18th at 4 p.m. with an open mic session for adults. 

That's followed by the kids workshop on Beetles, Butterflies & Bumble Bees, as well as, live music by The Woodbox Gang and Joshua Powell.

Things pick up early on Saturday at 7 a.m. with an all age workshop on bird watching. 

Other activities that day include morning yoga, gong sound meditation and a painting party. 

Several performances will be taking place on Saturday like The Way Down Wanderers, Taylor Steele & the Love Preachers and Old Salt Union. 

Sunday is the last day of the festival but is still packed with live music for attendees. 

Entertainers that day include Chain Station, Chicago Farmer, Micahlan Boney and more. 

Lodging options at Touch of Nature are also available. 

Children ages 15 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult, who purchased a ticket. 

For more information or to buy tickets, click here

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Music, workshops and more at 3rd annual Wander Down Music Festival

    Music, workshops and more at 3rd annual Wander Down Music Festival

    Monday, October 14 2019 4:51 AM EDT2019-10-14 08:51:49 GMT

    The third annual Wander Down Music Festival is filled with activities for adults and children. 

    The third annual Wander Down Music Festival is filled with activities for adults and children. 

  • Grand Tower prepares for homecoming festival

    Grand Tower prepares for homecoming festival

    Sunday, October 13 2019 10:44 PM EDT2019-10-14 02:44:50 GMT

    GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Leaders in Grand Tower are preparing for the town's homecoming festival set for Friday. This weekend, several of the carnival rides were brought in. 

    GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Leaders in Grand Tower are preparing for the town's homecoming festival set for Friday. This weekend, several of the carnival rides were brought in. 

  • Thousands trick-or-treat at Rend Lake Campground

    Thousands trick-or-treat at Rend Lake Campground

    Sunday, October 13 2019 10:37 PM EDT2019-10-14 02:37:01 GMT

    REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Thousands spent Saturday night at the fourth annual trick-or-treat event at Rend Lake Campground.

    REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Thousands spent Saturday night at the fourth annual trick-or-treat event at Rend Lake Campground.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.