Cooler temperatures boost business at Bandy's - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cooler temperatures boost business at Bandy's

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed out for fall-festivities at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch Saturday and Sunday.

The owners say about 500 people stopped in on Saturday alone, and they expect that many or more each weekend until Halloween.

Visitors are able to explore a 10-acre corn maze, take hay rides, shop for pumpkins, and much more.

Manager, Kelly Bandy, says that the support from the community makes the hard job of running a pumpkin patch worth it.

The Bandy's invite everyone to come out for the long Columbus Day weekend.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Grand Tower prepares for homecoming festival

    Grand Tower prepares for homecoming festival

    Sunday, October 13 2019 10:44 PM EDT2019-10-14 02:44:50 GMT

    GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Leaders in Grand Tower are preparing for the town's homecoming festival set for Friday. This weekend, several of the carnival rides were brought in. 

    GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Leaders in Grand Tower are preparing for the town's homecoming festival set for Friday. This weekend, several of the carnival rides were brought in. 

  • Thousands trick-or-treat at Rend Lake Campground

    Thousands trick-or-treat at Rend Lake Campground

    Sunday, October 13 2019 10:37 PM EDT2019-10-14 02:37:01 GMT

    REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Thousands spent Saturday night at the fourth annual trick-or-treat event at Rend Lake Campground.

    REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Thousands spent Saturday night at the fourth annual trick-or-treat event at Rend Lake Campground.

  • Cooler temperatures boost business at Bandy's

    Cooler temperatures boost business at Bandy's

    Sunday, October 13 2019 10:29 PM EDT2019-10-14 02:29:10 GMT

    JOHNSON CITY (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed out for fall-festivities at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch Saturday and Sunday.

    JOHNSON CITY (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed out for fall-festivities at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch Saturday and Sunday.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.