Cooler temperatures boost business at Bandy's

JOHNSON CITY (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed out for fall-festivities at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch Saturday and Sunday.

The owners say about 500 people stopped in on Saturday alone, and they expect that many or more each weekend until Halloween.

Visitors are able to explore a 10-acre corn maze, take hay rides, shop for pumpkins, and much more.

Manager, Kelly Bandy, says that the support from the community makes the hard job of running a pumpkin patch worth it.

The Bandy's invite everyone to come out for the long Columbus Day weekend.