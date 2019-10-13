Thousands trick-or-treat at Rend Lake Campground

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Leaders in Grand Tower are preparing for the town's homecoming festival set for Friday. This weekend, several of the carnival rides were brought in.
REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Thousands spent Saturday night at the fourth annual trick-or-treat event at Rend Lake Campground.
JOHNSON CITY (WSIL) -- Hundreds headed out for fall-festivities at Bandy's Pumpkin Patch Saturday and Sunday.
WILLIAMSON CO (WSIL) -- A fire at an abandoned home in Ferges is being investigated as suspicious. The Williamson County Fire Protection District was called to Ferges Road just after 8 p.m. Saturday night for reports the home was fully engulfed.
(WSIL) -- Sunny, crisp, and breezy conditions persist today.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Crews battle a house fire.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands headed out to Rendleman Orchards' 4th annual "Pickin at the Patch" Saturday. The event is a family fun day with food, games, vendors, and pumpkin picking. Organizers say that Saturday's great weather made for the excellent turnout. A portion of money made at Saturday's event will benefit the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
Early morning temperatures on Saturday dipped into the low 30s and below freezing for some.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Illinois Lottery has launched the newest edition of the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure instant game, which helps raise funds in support of the fight against breast cancer in Illinois.
The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.
