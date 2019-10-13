Thousands trick-or-treat at Rend Lake Campground

REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Thousands spent Saturday night at the fourth annual trick-or-treat event at Rend Lake Campground.

Kids dressed in costumes and walked to different camp-sites which were decorated for Halloween.

There was a haunted hay ride, a "best decorated campsite" competition, free hot dogs, bounce houses, and lots of candy.

Site Superintendent, Ted Liefer, says the event brought the community closer.

"Seeing all of the decorations and actually going out on the haunted hay ride and seeing how everybody has put the time and effort in, and getting scared; people love being scared. It's really neat. We've made it very kid friendly, and there's nothing out here but for the kids, so it's all about the kids tonight," says Liefer.

Liefer says more than 300 campsites were decorated this weekend because the event exploded in popularity this year.

Proceeds from Saturday night went to help paralyzed veterans in Southern Illinois.

Liefer says that some of the campsites may still have their decorations up for those interested in sight-seeing.