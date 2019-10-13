A beautiful Columbus Day ahead, rain around the corner

WSIL -- It was another beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. High temperatures topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region making for a great day to get outside.

Quiet weather will continue overnight with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s. If you have a chance, the clear skies will make it a great night to take a peak at the Hunter's Moon. The moon will appear full until Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow the sunshine and mild temperatures will continue with afternoon highs climbing back up near 70 degrees. It'll be a nice day for those enjoying a three day weekend!

The next chance for rain returns to the area Tuesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.