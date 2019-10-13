A beautiful Columbus Day ahead, rain around the corner - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

A beautiful Columbus Day ahead, rain around the corner

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- It was another beautiful fall day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.  High temperatures topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region making for a great day to get outside. 

Quiet weather will continue overnight with clear skies and chilly temperatures.  Overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the low 40s.  If you have a chance, the clear skies will make it a great night to take a peak at the Hunter's Moon.  The moon will appear full until Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow the sunshine and mild temperatures will continue with afternoon highs climbing back up near 70 degrees.  It'll be a nice day for those enjoying a three day weekend!

The next chance for rain returns to the area Tuesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.  

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.