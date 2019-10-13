House fire believed to be suspicious

WILLIAMSON CO (WSIL) -- A fire at an abandoned home in Ferges is being investigated as suspicious.

The Williamson County Fire Protection District was called to Ferges Road just after 8 p.m. Saturday night for reports the home was fully engulfed.

The fire spread so quickly that Battalion Chief Brian Burgess believes it may have been intentionally set.

He sent pictures to News 3 showing the home reduced to rubble. He says, because the home burned down to the foundation, there isn't much evidence to help them determine a cause.