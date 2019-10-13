11 hurt after car crashes into hayride in northern Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

11 hurt after car crashes into hayride in northern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois woman has been ticketed for driving her car into a hayride wagon carrying 14 adult passengers, injuring 11 of them.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Department says a car driven by 22-year-old Kaitlin Minick of DeKalb slammed into the rear of the wagon being towed by a tractor. The accident occurred Saturday in Little Rock Township, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Authorities say she was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Chief Greg Witek says many of the injured suffered broken bones and some were unconscious when emergency crews arrived. Three of the wagon passengers were hospitalized in serious condition. Their conditions were unavailable Sunday.

Fire officials say Minick's vehicle flipped over in the crash. She was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.