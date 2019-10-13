St. Louis trolley firm seeks $700,000 to keep operating - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis trolley firm seeks $700,000 to keep operating

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Trolley service in St. Louis is in jeopardy unless the struggling Loop Trolley company secures more funding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Loop Trolley Company is asking the county board for help after the city of St. Louis refused to provide more money. The trolley company says it needs to come up with $200,000 by November and another $500,000 for next year to continue operating.

Trolley Board President John Meyer Jr. says the trolley will begin reducing service on Thursday to save money.

The $51 million line runs for 2.2 miles (3.54 kilometers) between the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

The line was first envisioned in 1997 but supporters had to navigate a number of problems. It opened last November, but it has struggled to meet ridership and revenue goals.

