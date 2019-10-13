Indiana urged not to close Ohio River bridge during repairs - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana urged not to close Ohio River bridge during repairs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - Southern Indiana officials are urging Indiana's transportation department not to fully close down an Ohio River bridge during repairs to the span.

Local leaders, members of business groups and local colleges shared their concerns Thursday about the Sherman Minton Bridge during a closed meeting with the Indiana Department of Transportation's commissioner.

New Albany City Councilman Al Knable says local officials stressed during the meeting that the region cannot afford a full closure of the bridge, which links New Albany and Louisville, Kentucky.

The News and Tribune reports that work on an estimated $90 million to $105 million in repairs is expected to begin in early 2021.

Indiana's options include fully closing the bridge for 15 to 23 months, keeping it partially open or alternating open lanes between morning and evening.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

