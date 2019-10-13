Rockford manufacturer creates world's largest 3D printer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rockford manufacturer creates world's largest 3D printer

Posted: Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford, Illinois manufacturer's polymer 3D printer has been declared the globe's largest by the Guinness Fook of World Records.

The Rockford Register-Star reports Ingersoll Machine Tools' printer dubbed MasterPrint was sold to the University of Maine.

The school produced a boat measuring 25 feet long (eight meters) and weighing 5,000 pounds (2,300 kilograms) in less than 72 hours. That earned two more Guinness records : largest 3D-printed boat and largest 3D-printed object.

Ingersoll engineer Nate Hang says the university intends to make molds for the boat-building industry. It will work with the federally sponsored Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create a plastic containing wood fibers. That's safer for the environment than other materials.

Ingersoll CEO Chip Storie says the primary reason for MasterPrint's development was to create large aerospace tools.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.