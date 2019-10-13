House fire investigation in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an abandoned house to catch fire Saturday night at Ferges Rd in Johnston City.

Firefighters with the Williamson County Fire Protection responded to the incident just after 8:00 p.m.

Crews were able to control the blaze by 9:00 p.m. and firefighters remain on scene to watch for hot-spots.

Officials with the Williamson County Fire Protection say the house is destroyed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.