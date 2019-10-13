WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Crews battle a house fire.
ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands headed out to Rendleman Orchards' 4th annual "Pickin at the Patch" Saturday. The event is a family fun day with food, games, vendors, and pumpkin picking. Organizers say that Saturday's great weather made for the excellent turnout. A portion of money made at Saturday's event will benefit the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
Early morning temperatures on Saturday dipped into the low 30s and below freezing for some.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Illinois Lottery has launched the newest edition of the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure instant game, which helps raise funds in support of the fight against breast cancer in Illinois.
The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.
Lawmakers and city leaders react to the governor's idea to consolidate police and fire pension funds.
According to a report from Politico, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both visit the Bluegrass State in the coming weeks.
A group of shelter dogs graduated from obedience training Friday and are now looking for their forever homes.
People with disabilities who want to take place in archery hunts can attend any of three special hunts taking place at SIU's Touch of Nature in November.
As the impeachment inquiry continues in Washington D.C., Illinois congressman Mike Bost is weighing in on the proceedings.
