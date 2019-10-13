ALTO PASS (WSIL) -- Thousands headed out to Rendleman Orchards' 4th annual "Pickin at the Patch" Saturday.

The event is a family fun day with food, games, vendors, and pumpkin picking.

Organizers say that Saturday's great weather made for the excellent turnout.

Rendleman Orchards Vice President, Michelle Sirles, says their outdoor offerings continues to grow, and it's always nice to be told by the families how great it is to get outside for the day.

"People have really seemed to want to spend more time on the farm, have an experience here, visit with their family, get pictures and really make memories together; we're just happy they're choosing us to make those memories," said Sirles.

A portion of money made at Saturday's event will benefit the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

