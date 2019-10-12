More sunshine and cool temperatures on tap for Sunday

WSIL -- It was a beautiful Fall day to get out and about with plenty of sunshine and cool temperatures. High temperatures topped out below normal with some not making it out of the 50s.

Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight with low temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible overnight but widespread frost is not expected, it's not a bad idea to bring the potted plants indoors this evening. The sunshine will continue tomorrow with temperatures staying below normal. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 60s.

The chance for rain will return on Tuesday.

Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest forecast tomorrow morning on News 3.