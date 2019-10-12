Ky. woman charged in parking garage slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ky. woman charged in parking garage slaying

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman has pleaded not guilty to complicity to murder charges in the slaying of a man killed in a Frankfort parking garage.

The State Journal reports 39-year-old Nena M. Washington also pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court.

She is the second person charged in the Sept. 4 killing of 24-year-old Coty Brumback. Police say the alleged gunman, 40-year-old Antonio Bolling, had argued with Brumback and then shot Brumback's dog and then Brumback. Bolling has also pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Washington was taken into custody by Frankfort police on Sept. 20 and is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 full-cash bond. Under Kentucky law, complicity carries the same potential penalty as having committed the crime.

