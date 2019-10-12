Man gets 25 years in prison for 2017 shooting death of woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man gets 25 years in prison for 2017 shooting death of woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2017 fatal shooting of a woman stopped at a traffic signal.

The Kansas City Star reports that Anton Hunter received the sentence Friday after pleading guilty in August to second-degree murder and weapons counts in the April 30, 2017, shooting of 18-year-old Isabell Addison.

Prosecutors say Addison was driving a car and stopped at a red light when a passenger in a black car next to hers began shooting at Addison's car. Police say the driver of the black car told investigators that she was Hunter's girlfriend and didn't know why he shot at the car next to hers. She said that shortly before the shooting, she and Hunter had an argument over french fries.

