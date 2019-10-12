Woman says her car was stolen twice in same day in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman says her car was stolen twice in same day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman says she was carjacked in St. Louis twice in the same day by the same men.

Ariane Moore told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her 2011 Chevy Cruze was first taken Oct. 6 when she and three friends were about to leave a St. Louis festival. The 28-year-old says two armed men ordered them out of the car and took off with it.

Moore says she used GPS tracking to locate her car that day and asked police to meet her there.

But Moore says police left while she waited for a locksmith to arrive to let her back in her vehicle. She says the same men then took her car again while she was waiting.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling says police offered to stay with Moore, but she declined. Moore disputes that.

