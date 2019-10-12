Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The dome of the Missouri Capitol building will be lit pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Pink lights will shine on the dome Friday through Sunday morning.

A release from Gov. Mike Parson says the gesture is meant to remember people who died of breast cancer, survivors, people currently battling breast cancer and doctors who treat the disease.

