Missouri Capitol dome lit pink for breast cancer awareness

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The dome of the Missouri Capitol building will be lit pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

Pink lights will shine on the dome Friday through Sunday morning.

A release from Gov. Mike Parson says the gesture is meant to remember people who died of breast cancer, survivors, people currently battling breast cancer and doctors who treat the disease.

