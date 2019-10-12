This weekend feels like fall

(WSIL) -- Early morning temperatures on Saturday dipped into the low 30s and below freezing for some. By Saturday afternoon temperatures should bounce back into the upper 50s and low 60s. South winds and plentiful sunshine should make today enjoyable, but a jacket will still be handy to have around this afternoon. Dry weather is forecast to continue as temperatures rise into the beginning of the work week.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tomorrow with another look at your forecast.