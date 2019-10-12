Chicago health officials urge flu vaccinations this fall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago health officials urge flu vaccinations this fall

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago public health officials are encouraging residents to get a flu shot before the end of October.

Chicago Department of Public Health acting director Allison Arwady says getting vaccinated before the end of the month is the best way to protect yourself and others during flu season.

The department says it will offer free flu shots at dozens of community events in October and November, including clinics for families on Saturday and on Oct. 19.

Kids and adults without insurance also can get vaccinated at the department's walk-in clinics.

More information on walk-in clinics is available through an app or by calling 311.

Along with getting vaccinated, the department encourages people to maintain good hygiene habits including frequent hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

