U.S. suspends tariff hike, China agrees to buy farm products

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The United States is suspending a tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire in their 15-month trade war.

The two countries are leaving the thornier issues -- including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market -- until later negotiations.

The tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports was set to rise Tuesday from 25% to 30%.

