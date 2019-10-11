Beshear's camp responds to report Trump will visit Kentucky to s - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear's camp responds to report Trump will visit Kentucky to stump for Bevin

(WSIL) -- According to a report from Politico, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both visit the Bluegrass State in the coming weeks.

The report claims that President Trump will stump for Gov. Matt Bevin the day before the November 5 election. It cites two people familiar with the planning for the event.

Pence is slated to appear in the state on November 1.

Sam Newton, spokesperson for Bevin's opponent, Andy Beshear, released a statement in response to the article.

This race is about right vs. wrong — and there’s nothing that will make Kentuckians forget how Matt Bevin’s attacked public education, tried to illegally cut pensions, and insulted teachers, Under Bevin, too many families across Kentucky are making less every year, and Bevin is still refusing to support protections for people with pre-existing health conditions. Working families are ready for a governor who will be in their corner and Andy Beshear has proven he’ll work with anyone to get the job done. That’s why Andy is gaining support from across party lines, including the endorsement of a sitting Republican State Senator and the Fraternal Order of Police.

