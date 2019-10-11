Beshear's camp responds to report Trump will visit Kentucky to stump for Bevin

(WSIL) -- According to a report from Politico, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both visit the Bluegrass State in the coming weeks.

The report claims that President Trump will stump for Gov. Matt Bevin the day before the November 5 election. It cites two people familiar with the planning for the event.

Pence is slated to appear in the state on November 1.

Sam Newton, spokesperson for Bevin's opponent, Andy Beshear, released a statement in response to the article.