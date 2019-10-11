Bow hunts planned for disabled at SIU's Touch of Nature

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People with disabilities who want to take place in archery hunts can attend any of three special hunts taking place at SIU's Touch of Nature in November.

The programs allow hunters to experience camaraderie and participate in real hunts. Each hunter will have a partner to assist. Hunters will be required to have current hunting permits and licenses.

The events are listed below:

Nov. 11 - 14: Physically Challenged Bowhunters of America Deer Hunt

Nov. 15 - 17: National Wild Turkey Federation Turkey and Deer Hunt

Nov. 29 - Dec. 1: Illinois Department of Natural Resources Deer Hunt

For more information about any of the hunts, call Vicki Lang at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center at 453-1121 or you can email her at vickil@siu.edu.