Bow hunts planned for disabled at SIU's Touch of Nature

People with disabilities who want to take place in archery hunts can attend any of three special hunts taking place at SIU's Touch of Nature in November.
As the impeachment inquiry continues in Washington D.C., Illinois congressman Mike Bost is weighing in on the proceedings.
U.S. says troops in Syria came under Turkish fire; says area was `known by the Turks' to have Americans present.
President Donald Trump says Kevin McAleenan is out as the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and says he will be announcing a new acting secretary in the next week.
In just a few months, the former Centerstone building in Marion will turn into a full operating health clinic for Shawnee Health Service.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has added additional label restrictions for the 2020 growing season for the herbicide dicamba, which is commonly used on soybeans, after receiving a drastic rise in the number of complaints.
Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook's Libra project, a potentially fatal blow to the social network's plan for a worldwide digital currency.
Governor JB Pritzker is joining state lawmakers in a push to lower the cost of insulin in Illinois.
Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on a network dominated by supporters of President Trump, says he is leaving the network.
The Cardinals are 50-31 in home games.
