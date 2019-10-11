Boeing names new board chairman in setback to CEO - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Boeing names new board chairman in setback to CEO

CHICAGO (AP) - Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has lost his title as chairman of the troubled aircraft manufacturer.

Boeing announced late Friday that directors decided to separate the two jobs. They elected David L. Calhoun to serve as non-executive chairman.

The board says the move will let Muilenburg focus on running the company as it works to get the grounded 737 Max back into service.

The Max was Boeing's best-selling plane until being grounded worldwide in March after two accidents that killed 346 people. The company has set aside billions to pay compensation to airlines affected by the grounding.

