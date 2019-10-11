Shelter dogs graduate from obedience training - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Shelter dogs graduate from obedience training

VIENNA (WSIL) -- A group of shelter dogs graduated from obedience training Friday and are now looking for their forever homes.

The dogs from St. Francis CARE underwent a 12-week program at the Vienna Correctional Center called Prison Pawsibilities. 

Inmates worked with the 6 dogs every day, teaching them basic commands and potty training. 

The goal of the program is to make dogs more appealing for adoption. The dogs are now available for adoption at St. Francis CARE.

You can click here to see all the dogs available for adoption at St. Francis CARE.

