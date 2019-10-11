Shawnee Health Service plans $1.15 million expansion in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- In just a few months, the former Centerstone building in Marion will turn into a full operating health clinic for Shawnee Health Service.

Executive Director Patsy Jensen says the new clinic will benefit thousands in Williamson County, "We give people the opportunity to get quality healthcare at low and reduced prices."

She says this is possible because of a low-interest loan offered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, "... which allows us then to put more money in our services instead of buying buildings."

She says the USDA awarded them a nearly $1.2 million loan at a one percent interest rate. Jensen says the money will help with expansion. The center will expand its medication assisted treatment of substance use disorders, primary care and behavioral medicine services.

She adds, "Our physicians provide suboxone which is a medical treatment which is designed to help people be functional and work."

USDA State Director Douglas Wilson and Congressman Mike Bost visited the new building Friday.

Wilson explains, "This particular loan has a 30-year term on it. That gives them plenty of time with the low interest rate combined with the long repayment that actually saves them (more) money than what a commercial loan would cost them."

Wilson says the USDA continues to help develop rural communities, "We have over 40 different programs so we can impact any type of project in a community or for an individual."

Jensen hopes the new building helps them continue to keep the community healthy and safe.

Shawnee Health Service plans to start renovations towards the end of November. They hope to have the center open for patients in March 2020.