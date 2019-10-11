Shawnee Health Service plans $1.15 million expansion in Marion

In just a few months, the former Centerstone building in Marion will turn into a full operating health clinic for Shawnee Health Service.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has added additional label restrictions for the 2020 growing season for the herbicide dicamba, which is commonly used on soybeans, after receiving a drastic rise in the number of complaints.
Visa and Mastercard are dropping out of Facebook's Libra project, a potentially fatal blow to the social network's plan for a worldwide digital currency.
Governor JB Pritzker is joining state lawmakers in a push to lower the cost of insulin in Illinois.
Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on a network dominated by supporters of President Trump, says he is leaving the network.
The Cardinals are 50-31 in home games.
The St. Louis Cardinals are going with the same roster for the NL Championship Series that they used in the first round of the playoffs.
Washington Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson has been placed on the postseason paternity list and won't be available to pitch at the beginning of the NL Championship Series against St. Louis.
A judge has denied a request to suppress a confession and other statements by a Kentucky teenager charged with fatally shooting two classmates and wounding 14 others at a high school.
The investments were made through the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program.
WSIL - Blue skies, south breezes and cool temperatures will make for a great October weekend to enjoy all the seasonal activities. ...
