Police chase through Kansas, Missouri ends in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A chase that took police from Kansas City, Missouri to Kansas and then back again has ended in a car crash.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suspect crashed an SUV Friday in downtown Kansas City.

Police say the chase started in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol then stopped the man when he crossed into Kansas.

Police say the man fled again after Drug Enforcement Agents arrived. Authorities say he crashed into police cars and almost hit a DEA agent as he sped away.

A DEA agent fired at the man as he drove off, but it's unclear if the suspect was hit.

The man crossed state lines again before crashing on the Missouri side of the border. He was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

