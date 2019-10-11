Gov. Pritzker, legislators to push bill lowering insulin costs in Illinois

(WSIL) – Governor JB Pritzker is joining state lawmakers in a push to lower the cost of insulin in Illinois.

Senate Bill 667 would set a cap on insulin payments, limiting patients’ out-of-pocket costs at $100 for a 30-day supply. The bill was originally filed in late May and will be reintroduced during the veto session.

“Diabetes affects people from all walks of life, but as prices have skyrocketed, more and more insulin users have been forced to find their medication by substituting lower quality products, or seek options out of the country, or even ration their supply – some have died doing so,” said Governor Pritzker. “As we work to address the high cost of prescription drug that are burdening millions all across our state, this legislation is an essential step in the right direction toward fulfilling our promise to put state government back on the side of working families.”

“Out of control corporate greed has driven up insulin costs to the point where people are forced to make impossible decisions. No one should be forced to choose between medication or groceries,” said Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), the Senate sponsor of the measure. “We have a responsibility to take action on this issue immediately and prioritize the well-being of the people of Illinois over the profits of pharmaceutical companies.”

According to data from IBM Watson Health, insulin drugs that were available for $35 - $40 per vial in 2001 jumped to $270-$289 per vial in 2018.