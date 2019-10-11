Chicago man faces charges linked to sports gambling - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago man faces charges linked to sports gambling

CHICAGO (AP) - A 35-year-old Chicago man has been indicted on federal charges that accuse him of illegal gambling and of hiding sports-betting income in a bankruptcy proceeding.

A Friday U.S. attorney's office statement says Michael Frontier used an online sportsbook based in Costa Rica, then paid or collected money from bettors.

Charging papers say Frontier fraudulently secured a court order discharging his debts, including a $1.5 million civil judgment against him for negligence in a motorcycle accident.

Frontier's lawyer, Francis Lipuma, says his client will plead not guilty and expects to fight the charges at trial. He says prosecutors "piled on" charges for which there is no evidence.

A 14-count indictment includes money laundering and bankruptcy fraud charges. Money laundering carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Other charges carry five-year maximums.

