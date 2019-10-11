Delta Regional Authority announces investments in six southern Illinois projects

(WSIL) – U.S. Representative Mike Bost and the Delta Regional Authority have announced more than $950,000 for projects in southern Illinois.

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership designed to help create jobs and build communities in the Mississippi River Delta region. The investments were made through the DRA States' Economic Development Assistance Program.

“Throughout my time in Congress, job creation and infrastructure improvement have been priorities of mine,” said Rep. Bost (IL-12). “Targeted investments like these have helped to create and support thousands of jobs in our region, and I look forward to working more with the Delta Regional Authority in the future to foster public-private partnerships and encourage job growth and economic development in Southern Illinois.”



“DRA’s mission is to support economic development by making investments into the physical infrastructure and human capital of the Delta region,” said DRA Chairman Caldwell. “These investments will provide much needed improvements to water and sewer systems, medical facilities, and industry-driven workforce training programs to provide greater economic opportunities for Illinois residents and businesses.”

Projects receiving funds are:



BENTON: Benton Water System Improvements

DRA Investment: $206,000

Total Project Investment: $335,777

DRA funds will be used to upgrade the city’s water system and increase its capacity so that can serve nearby residents and businesses.

INA: Rend Lake College CDL Training

DRA Investment: $193,880

Total Project Investment: $280,880

Funds will be used to develop a CDL training program and connect prospective students to U.S. Department of Labor approved Registered Apprenticeship (RA) programs.

HERRIN: Herrin Sewer System Replacement

DRA Investment: $166,650

Total Project Investment: $327,690

The City of Herrin will use DRA funds to improve services by replacing existing sanitary sewer lines as well as the major components of two lift stations.



MOUNDS: Port of Cairo Industrial Building Renovations

DRA Investment: $123,180

Total Project Investment: $240,693

The Southern Illinois Stimulus Corporation will use the funds to support future commercial development by renovating an industrial building at the Port of Cairo.



SESSER: Sesser Water System Improvements

DRA Investment: $108,322

Total Project Investment: $120,358

The City of Sesser will use DRA funds to upgrade major components of their water system to provide better services to nearby residents and businesses.



CARBONDALE: Carbondale Fiber Optic Cable Extension

DRA Investment: $74,494

Total Project Investment: $229,877

Funds will be used by the Southern Illinois Airport Authority to install fiber optic cable service to two companies and provide future development opportunities on their campus.

